2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

Best IPO – onshore
Shanghai
Film Co Rmb10.2bn IPO
Sole bookrunner: CICC
Best IPO – offshore
Zhou
Hei Ya International Holdings HK$2.87bn IPO
Joint global co-ordinators: Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. Joint bookrunner: China Merchant Securities
Best Follow on/ABB – onshore
China
Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Rmb13.48bn private placement
Financial adviser: Citic Securities
Best Follow on/ABB – offshore
PICC
Property & Casualty Co HK$9.68bn accelerated bookbuild
Joint global co-ordinator: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
Best Equity-Linked deal – onshore
Guangzhou
Autombile Group Co Rmb4.10bn six year convertible bond
Joint bookrunners: CICC, Credit Suisse, Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Guangzhou Securities
Best Equity-Linked deal – offshore
SoftBank
Group Corp $6.6bn mandatory exchangeable trust securities due 2019
Joint bookrunners: Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley
Best Bond – onshore
Iowa
China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong) Rmb1.5bn dual tranche Panda bond
Sole bookrunner: CICC
Best Bond – offshore
Bank
of China (London) $500m three year green covered bond
Joint global co-ordinators: Bank of China, Citi and HSBC. Joint bookrunners: Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Construction Bank, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Standard Chartered
Best Structured Finance Transaction – onshore
Jinmao
Investment Management (Shanghai) Rmb4bn commercial mortgage backed securities
Joint underwriters: China Merchant Securities and CICC
Best Structured Finance Transaction – offshore
Blu
Zenith Designated Activity Co $300m aircraft loan securitization
Joint bookrunners: CICC, HSBC, Jefferies and Standard Chartered
Best Syndicated Loan – offshore
CNAC
Century (HK) Co $12.7bn term loan and revolving credit
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: BNP Paribas, China Citic Bank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Industrial Bank, Natixis, Shanghai Pudond Development Bank and Unicredit
Best Leveraged Financing – offshore
Tencent
$3.5bn term loan and revolver due 2021
MLABs: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
Best Equity House – onshore
Citic Securities
Best Equity House – offshore
Haitong International Securities
Best Bonds House – onshore
HSBC
Best Bonds House – offshore
Bank of China International
Best Investment Bank – onshore
Citic Securities
Best Investment Bank – offshore
CICC
The following categories have not been awarded due to a lack
of suitable submissions: Best Syndicated Loan – offshore, Best Leveraged
Financing – onshore
