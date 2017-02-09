2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

Best IPO – onshore

Shanghai Film Co Rmb10.2bn IPO

Sole bookrunner: CICC





Best IPO – offshore

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings HK$2.87bn IPO

Joint global co-ordinators: Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. Joint bookrunner: China Merchant Securities





Best Follow on/ABB – onshore

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Rmb13.48bn private placement

Financial adviser: Citic Securities





Best Follow on/ABB – offshore

PICC Property & Casualty Co HK$9.68bn accelerated bookbuild

Joint global co-ordinator: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley





Best Equity-Linked deal – onshore

Guangzhou Autombile Group Co Rmb4.10bn six year convertible bond

Joint bookrunners: CICC, Credit Suisse, Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Guangzhou Securities





Best Equity-Linked deal – offshore

SoftBank Group Corp $6.6bn mandatory exchangeable trust securities due 2019

Joint bookrunners: Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley





Best Bond – onshore

Iowa China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong) Rmb1.5bn dual tranche Panda bond

Sole bookrunner: CICC





Best Bond – offshore

Bank of China (London) $500m three year green covered bond

Joint global co-ordinators: Bank of China, Citi and HSBC. Joint bookrunners: Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Construction Bank, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Standard Chartered





Best Structured Finance Transaction – onshore

Jinmao Investment Management (Shanghai) Rmb4bn commercial mortgage backed securities

Joint underwriters: China Merchant Securities and CICC





Best Structured Finance Transaction – offshore

Blu Zenith Designated Activity Co $300m aircraft loan securitization

Joint bookrunners: CICC, HSBC, Jefferies and Standard Chartered





Best Syndicated Loan – offshore

CNAC Century (HK) Co $12.7bn term loan and revolving credit

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: BNP Paribas, China Citic Bank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Industrial Bank, Natixis, Shanghai Pudond Development Bank and Unicredit





Best Leveraged Financing – offshore

Tencent $3.5bn term loan and revolver due 2021

MLABs: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank





Best Equity House – onshore

Citic Securities





Best Equity House – offshore

Haitong International Securities





Best Bonds House – onshore

HSBC





Best Bonds House – offshore

Bank of China International





Best Investment Bank – onshore

Citic Securities





Best Investment Bank – offshore

CICC

The following categories have not been awarded due to a lack of suitable submissions: Best Syndicated Loan – offshore, Best Leveraged Financing – onshore

Extended results will be online in March.

