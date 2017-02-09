Watermark
Go to Global edition

2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in China. Thanks to everyone who took time to pitch and our congratulations to the winners.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:15 AM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

Best IPO – onshore

Shanghai Film Co Rmb10.2bn IPO

Sole bookrunner: CICC


Best IPO – offshore

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings HK$2.87bn IPO

Joint global co-ordinators: Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. Joint bookrunner: China Merchant Securities


Best Follow on/ABB – onshore

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Rmb13.48bn private placement

Financial adviser: Citic Securities


Best Follow on/ABB – offshore

PICC Property & Casualty Co HK$9.68bn accelerated bookbuild

Joint global co-ordinator: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley


Best Equity-Linked deal – onshore

Guangzhou Autombile Group Co Rmb4.10bn six year convertible bond

Joint bookrunners: CICC, Credit Suisse, Citic Securities, Goldman Sachs and Guangzhou Securities


Best Equity-Linked deal – offshore

SoftBank Group Corp $6.6bn mandatory exchangeable trust securities due 2019

Joint bookrunners: Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley


Best Bond – onshore

Iowa China Offshore Holdings (Hong Kong) Rmb1.5bn dual tranche Panda bond

Sole bookrunner: CICC


Best Bond – offshore

Bank of China (London) $500m three year green covered bond

Joint global co-ordinators: Bank of China, Citi and HSBC. Joint bookrunners: Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Construction Bank, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and Standard Chartered


Best Structured Finance Transaction – onshore

Jinmao Investment Management (Shanghai) Rmb4bn commercial mortgage backed securities

Joint underwriters: China Merchant Securities and CICC


Best Structured Finance Transaction – offshore

Blu Zenith Designated Activity Co $300m aircraft loan securitization

Joint bookrunners: CICC, HSBC, Jefferies and Standard Chartered


Best Syndicated Loan – offshore

CNAC Century (HK) Co $12.7bn term loan and revolving credit

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: BNP Paribas, China Citic Bank, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Industrial Bank, Natixis, Shanghai Pudond Development Bank and Unicredit


Best Leveraged Financing – offshore

Tencent $3.5bn term loan and revolver due 2021

MLABs: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank


Best Equity House – onshore

Citic Securities


Best Equity House – offshore

Haitong International Securities


Best Bonds House – onshore

HSBC


Best Bonds House – offshore

Bank of China International


Best Investment Bank – onshore

Citic Securities


Best Investment Bank – offshore

CICC

The following categories have not been awarded due to a lack of suitable submissions: Best Syndicated Loan – offshore, Best Leveraged Financing – onshore

Extended results will be online in March.

For commercial opportunities please contact Deputy Publisher, Danny Cheung: danny.cheung@asiamoney.com or +852 2912 8080. 

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:15 AM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 18.01
2 Everbright Securities 16.95
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 10.59
4 HSBC 6.99
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 6.36

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 3,571.95 6 12.15%
2 CITIC Securities 2,885.05 10 9.81%
3 Haitong Securities Ltd 2,721.76 15 9.26%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 2,103.09 12 7.15%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,004.44 4 6.82%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 5,260.17 29 9.78%
2 Citi 4,547.77 19 8.45%
3 JPMorgan 4,544.51 22 8.45%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,172.77 14 7.76%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,002.98 13 5.58%

Asian polls & awards

  • 2016 Best Country Deals: Results

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our Best Country Deals, recognising the standout transactions in Asia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

  • 2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in China. Thanks to everyone who took time to pitch and our congratulations to the winners.

  • 2016 Australia Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in Australia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

  • Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll

    Asiamoney is delighted to announce the launch of the Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll. We want to hear what you, our readers, think makes a top brand among financial market participants in Asia-Pacific — and which companies have the very strongest brands in the markets you know best.

  • China Private Banking Awards 2017

    China’s private banking industry is growing in leaps and bounds. High- and ultra-high-net-worth mainland customers are increasingly mobile, demanding best-in-class service from their financial providers. Banks are adapting to the changing world, rolling out innovative and sophisticated services to their high-end clientele. In recognition of China’s advances in the field, Asiamoney is proud to announce the winners of its awards for best mainland private banks for 2016.