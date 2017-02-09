Watermark
Go to Global edition

2016 Australia Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in Australia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:15 AM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

Best IPO

WiseTech Global A$167.6m IPO

Joint bookrunners: Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley


Best Follow on/ABB

Boral A$1.6bn Paitreo and placement

Joint lead managers: Citi, Macquarie and JP Morgan


Best Equity-Linked deal

AusNet Service Holdings $375m 60NC5.5 year hybrid bond

Joint bookrunners: Citi and UBS


Best International Bond

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $1bn Basel III AT1

Joint bookrunners: ANZ, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley


Best Local Currency Bond

Commonwealth of Australia A$7.6bn 30.5 year bond

Joint bookrunners: ANZ, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac


Best Structured Finance Transaction

Pepper Residential Securities Trust No 17 A$800m nonconforming residential mortgage backed securities

Joint bookrunners: Citi and National Australia Bank. Lead manager: MUFG Securities


Best Syndicated Loan

Asciano Finance A$3.95bn four tranche acquisition loan

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Suisse and Société Générale


Best Project Financing

HWF 2 A$199m dual tranche loan

Mandated lead arrangers: Investec, KfW and Société Générale


Best Leveraged Financing

Genesis Care $800m five year term loan

Arranger: KKR Capital Markets Asia. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: CTBC Bank, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Natixis, UBS and UOB


Best Equity House

Credit Suisse


Best Bonds House

ANZ


Best Loans House

HSBC


Best Investment Bank

Citi


Extended results will be online in March.

For commercial opportunities please contact Deputy Publisher, Danny Cheung: danny.cheung@asiamoney.com or +852 2912 8080. 

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:15 AM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 18.01
2 Everbright Securities 16.95
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 10.59
4 HSBC 6.99
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 6.36

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 3,571.95 6 12.15%
2 CITIC Securities 2,885.05 10 9.81%
3 Haitong Securities Ltd 2,721.76 15 9.26%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 2,103.09 12 7.15%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,004.44 4 6.82%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 5,260.17 29 9.78%
2 Citi 4,547.77 19 8.45%
3 JPMorgan 4,544.51 22 8.45%
4 Morgan Stanley 4,172.77 14 7.76%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,002.98 13 5.58%

Asian polls & awards

  • 2016 Best Country Deals: Results

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our Best Country Deals, recognising the standout transactions in Asia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

  • 2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in China. Thanks to everyone who took time to pitch and our congratulations to the winners.

  • 2016 Australia Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in Australia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

  • Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll

    Asiamoney is delighted to announce the launch of the Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll. We want to hear what you, our readers, think makes a top brand among financial market participants in Asia-Pacific — and which companies have the very strongest brands in the markets you know best.

  • China Private Banking Awards 2017

    China’s private banking industry is growing in leaps and bounds. High- and ultra-high-net-worth mainland customers are increasingly mobile, demanding best-in-class service from their financial providers. Banks are adapting to the changing world, rolling out innovative and sophisticated services to their high-end clientele. In recognition of China’s advances in the field, Asiamoney is proud to announce the winners of its awards for best mainland private banks for 2016.