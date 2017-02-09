2016 Australia Deals and Investment Bank of the Year: Results

Best IPO
WiseTech Global A$167.6m IPO
Joint bookrunners: Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
Best Follow on/ABB
Boral A$1.6bn Paitreo and placement
Joint lead managers: Citi, Macquarie and JP Morgan
Best Equity-Linked
deal
AusNet Service Holdings $375m 60NC5.5 year
hybrid bond
Joint bookrunners: Citi and UBS
Best International
Bond
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $1bn
Basel III AT1
Joint bookrunners: ANZ, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
Best Local Currency
Bond
Commonwealth of Australia A$7.6bn 30.5 year
bond
Joint bookrunners: ANZ, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac
Best Structured
Finance Transaction
Pepper Residential Securities Trust No 17
A$800m nonconforming residential mortgage backed securities
Joint bookrunners: Citi and National Australia Bank. Lead manager: MUFG Securities
Best Syndicated Loan
Asciano Finance A$3.95bn four tranche
acquisition loan
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Suisse and Société Générale
Best Project Financing
HWF 2 A$199m dual tranche loan
Mandated lead arrangers: Investec, KfW and Société Générale
Best Leveraged
Financing
Genesis Care $800m five year term loan
Arranger: KKR Capital Markets Asia. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: CTBC Bank, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Natixis, UBS and UOB
Best Equity House
Credit Suisse
Best Bonds House
ANZ
Best Loans House
HSBC
Best Investment Bank
Citi
Extended results will
be online in March.
For commercial opportunities please contact
Deputy Publisher, Danny Cheung: danny.cheung@asiamoney.com or +852
2912 8080.