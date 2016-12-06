TAIFEX to extend derivatives trading

The new after hours trading session on the TAIFEX will begin in May and extend trading in the exchange's products over 19 hours of the day.The exchange hopes that the new trading hours will increase usage and give trading flexibility to market participants. “The extension of trading hours ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.