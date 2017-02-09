Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mivivienda seeks to solarise after dual-tranche

Peruvian mortgage lender Fondo Mivivienda sold Nuevo sol-denominated bonds to international investors on Tuesday in a rare local currency trade from Latin America, as the issuer looks to turn much of its debt to soles in the future.

  • By Oliver West
  • 09 Feb 2017

Mivivienda raised $600m-equivalent in a dual tranche deal of which three quarters was in Nuevo soles, in the form of a global depositary note (GDN).

“We were honestly not expecting such strong appetite for local currency paper, and were very happy with the way the deal went,” said Alex ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 9,903.75 30 15.27%
2 JPMorgan 7,676.06 28 11.84%
3 HSBC 5,064.88 25 7.81%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,822.15 15 5.89%
5 Barclays 2,695.59 10 4.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 22.17%
2 JPMorgan 2,797.07 11 11.93%
3 HSBC 2,214.18 4 9.44%
4 Santander 2,117.12 7 9.03%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,046.31 5 8.73%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 Citi 2,875.12 7 18.13%
2 JPMorgan 1,974.86 7 12.45%
3 Barclays 1,565.71 3 9.87%
4 Natixis 1,000.00 1 6.30%
4 BNP Paribas 1,000.00 1 6.30%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.28%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.39%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,986.64 18 8.81%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.09%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.38%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 699.69 9 11.95%
2 Citi 601.55 5 10.27%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 10.10%
4 Barclays 464.62 5 7.93%
5 State Bank of India 396.74 6 6.77%