CCB unveils second euro offering

Joint global co-ordinators CCB International and HSBC opened the three year transaction at 100bp over mid swaps area. Bank of China, BNP Paribas, CCB (Asia), Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are also on the Reg S deal as joint bookrunners.A banker away from the transaction said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.