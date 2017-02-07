"Insatiable" demand drives ABS spreads toward post crisis tights

The ABS primary market saw approximately $3.1bn in issuance in the last week, bringing the total supply in January to $16.3bn, according to data from Wells Fargo. This is the highest volume of new issuance to open up the year since the recession.The Wells Fargo analysts also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.