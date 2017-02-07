Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Equity buyers push CLO refis over new issue as lev loans soar

Third party CLO investors are a driving force behind the wave of CLO refinancings at the expense of new issuance, as pricey leveraged make returns on new deal equity less attractive.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 07 Feb 2017

The refinancing market has boomed in the first month of the year, and is set to continue if investors at the bottom of the capital stack have their way.

While the commonly referred to narrative has been that managers do not want to ramp deals while pricey leveraged ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 42.62
2 Rabobank 30.00
3 BNP Paribas 12.62
4 Morgan Stanley 9.72
5 Credit Agricole 5.05

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 4,993.76 20 10.74%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,551.55 14 9.79%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 4,057.73 14 8.73%
4 JPMorgan 3,889.00 11 8.36%
5 Credit Suisse 2,759.08 7 5.93%