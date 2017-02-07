Jefferies readies first rated prime Lending Cub ABS
Jefferies is underwriting a rated marketplace loan ABS for Arcadia Funds that is backed by prime consumer loans from Lending Club, sources told GlobalCapital on Tuesday.
Arcadia Funds is the sponsor of the deal, with Jefferies being tapped as the underwriter, said a person with knowledge of the offering. A second source familiar with the deal added that the 144a transaction, which could top $300m, is expected to enter the market before the SFIG
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.