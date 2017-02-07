Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Room for improvement on WM/Reuters fix levels: IOSCO

More work should be done by the administrator of Thomson Reuters-owned World Markets Company on its 4pm closing spot rate benchmarks, the International Organisation of Securities Commissions has said, but good progress has been made and further oversight of these steps will fall to national authorities and regulators.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 07 Feb 2017

IOSCO reviewed for a second time the WM/Reuters 4pm closing spot rate benchmarks. The WM/Reuters FX benchmarks provide forward and spot prices covering over 150 currencies.

While progress has been made since the last review on implementing the 'IOSCO principles for financial benchmarks', the new review makes further recommendations.

The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 50,935.26 170 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 48,388.35 180 7.93%
3 Barclays 45,360.02 127 7.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,171.29 114 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 34,316.63 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 NatWest Markets 2,420.98 4 6.66%
2 HSBC 2,318.09 5 6.37%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,153.92 4 5.92%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,121.68 3 5.83%
5 ING 2,081.31 3 5.72%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,593.77 6 11.59%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,309.73 7 9.52%
3 JPMorgan 1,275.67 9 9.28%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,214.56 9 8.83%
5 UBS 1,156.21 7 8.41%