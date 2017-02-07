Room for improvement on WM/Reuters fix levels: IOSCO

IOSCO reviewed for a second time the WM/Reuters 4pm closing spot rate benchmarks. The WM/Reuters FX benchmarks provide forward and spot prices covering over 150 currencies.
While progress has been made since the last review on implementing the 'IOSCO principles for financial benchmarks', the new review makes further recommendations.The ...
