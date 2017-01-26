Buma quells investor concerns to raise $350m
Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (Buma) took its time meeting investors and addressing concerns about its relationship with defaulted miner Berau Coal to secure an impressive $2.2bn book for a $350m bond.
“This was a deal where we did a lot of work with institutional investors,” said a DCM head close to the transaction. Not only was Buma's links to Berau under scrutiny, the fact that there were not any clear comparables for the transaction also raised questions about pricing.
