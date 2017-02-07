Neerg Energy powers up green bond with unique structure

Neerg Energy’s green bond is only the third such issuance from an Indian corporate, and the second in 2017 following Jain Irrigation Systems’ $200m 7.125% 2022s from late January.The mandate for Neerg Energy was announced a few days before Chinese New Year, but the issuer intended to wait for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.