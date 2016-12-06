EFSF suffers but Renten thrives amid govvie sell-off

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here .

The market for public sector euro issuers is springing back to life after a quiet week, with two benchmarks printed on Monday and a sovereign dual tranche expected on Tuesday. But although traffic is returning, conditions are no longer as supportive as in January.

