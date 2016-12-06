Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

EFSF suffers but Renten thrives amid govvie sell-off

The market for public sector euro issuers is springing back to life after a quiet week, with two benchmarks printed on Monday and a sovereign dual tranche expected on Tuesday. But although traffic is returning, conditions are no longer as supportive as in January.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM
After a quiet week, with only one euro benchmark from FADE (available, along with today's deals, to score in GC BondMarker) Belgium will be returning for its second bond issue of the year, mandating BNP ParibasHSBCJP Morgan, KBC Bank, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale to run the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 5,241.21 6 11.38%
2 Citi 4,712.14 4 10.23%
3 BNP Paribas 4,485.83 4 9.74%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,123.38 4 8.95%
5 Santander 2,750.30 2 5.97%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,150.47 21 14.91%
2 Citi 8,149.33 17 10.90%
3 TD Securities Inc 6,359.00 12 8.50%
4 Barclays 6,003.49 11 8.03%
5 HSBC 5,486.41 12 7.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 6,678.37 14 10.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,376.34 10 10.45%
3 HSBC 5,797.79 12 9.50%
4 JPMorgan 5,367.22 10 8.79%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,609.90 9 7.55%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,360.60 81 9.79%
2 Citi 19,264.97 57 8.83%
3 Barclays 17,456.41 42 8.00%
4 HSBC 16,282.54 49 7.46%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,310.37 32 5.64%