S&P plays catch-up with new component to covered bond rating

Almost two years after Moody’s and Fitch changed their rating criteria to take account of the Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive, Standard & Poor’s has set out how it plans to build resolution regimes into its ratings.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:15 PM
On Tuesday this week Standard & Poor’s requested comments on a revised rating approach to incorporating the effect of resolution regimes into its ratings. Like the other agencies, it is splitting the rating for liabilities that should escape resolution from the ratings for senior unsecured debt, now in ...

