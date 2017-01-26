No CNY blues: IPOs from HK to BKK vie for attention

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co is preparing to gauge interest for its $1bn-$1.5bn Hong Kong listing by late February or early March, said bankers on the deal.ABC International, CCB International, CICC and China Merchants Securities are joint sponsors, with AMTD as sole financial adviser. Other ...
