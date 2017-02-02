Watermark
Cosan link helps Rumo ride away with big book

Brazilian railway operator Rumo wrapped up another busy day for Latin American new issues on Thursday with a $750m seven year non-call four deal that came well inside initial price thoughts.

  • By Oliver West
  • 02 Feb 2017

BB-/BB- rated Rumo had announced initial price thoughts of high 7% for its debut dollar bond on Wednesday, with pricing pencilled in for Thursday.

Very few existing credits in Brazil, or indeed Latin America, made for very close comparables, according to one syndicate banker following the deal. But with ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 9,788.57 29 15.80%
2 JPMorgan 7,381.61 26 11.92%
3 HSBC 4,949.70 24 7.99%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,822.15 15 6.17%
5 Barclays 2,695.59 10 4.35%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Citi 5,082.63 10 508,262,981,289.47%
2 JPMorgan 2,420.37 9 242,036,814,622.81%
3 HSBC 2,099.00 3 209,900,406,666.67%
4 Itau BBA 1,834.46 4 183,446,000,000.00%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,721.53 3 172,153,123,333.33%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Citi 19,903.83 73 11.63%
2 JPMorgan 18,837.42 74 11.00%
3 HSBC 13,832.86 67 8.08%
4 Barclays 10,584.68 34 6.18%
5 BNP Paribas 8,464.17 25 4.94%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.32%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.43%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,986.64 18 8.84%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.12%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.39%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 01 Feb 2017
1 Citi 601.55 5 13.29%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 13.07%
3 AXIS Bank 501.01 6 11.07%
4 Barclays 449.95 4 9.94%
5 State Bank of India 351.55 4 7.76%