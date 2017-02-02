Watermark
AA2000, Supervielle fly in hot Argentina

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000’s new 10 year bond traded up more than a point and a half this week, and lender Banco Supervielle sold $300m of peso-linked bonds to underscore continued demand for Argentine credit.

  • By Oliver West
  • 02 Feb 2017

Supervielle replicated a structure pioneered by state-owned oil company YPF last year to clinch local currency funding on Thursday. 

B3/B rated Supervielle announced initial price thoughts of Badlar plus 450bp on Wednesday before launching a 3.5 year bond in line with initial price thoughts the following day. The $350m ...

