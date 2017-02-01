Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Block onslaught continues with Worldpay, Hella Hueck, Buwog sales

The vibrant activity in the equity block trade market this week is continuing tonight, with three more selldowns of stock in European companies, including the last sale of stock in Worldpay, the UK payments group, by Advent International and Bain Capital, for about £600m.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Jon Hay
  • 01 Feb 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs launched the sale of all Advent and Bain’s remaining shares in Worldpay after the market close this evening, at 282.75p to market, a tight maximum discount of 1.72%.

“It’s going fine, the books are covered and close at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 45,818.54 151 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 41,508.80 144 7.92%
3 Barclays 39,153.78 107 7.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,422.73 94 5.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 29,233.69 82 5.58%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 ING 2,081.31 3 6.14%
2 HSBC 2,074.09 4 6.12%
3 Scotiabank 2,027.68 3 5.98%
3 Citi 2,027.68 3 5.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,991.68 3 5.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 12.42%
2 UBS 720.31 6 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 675.92 6 8.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 8.58%
5 Deutsche Bank 522.61 5 6.83%