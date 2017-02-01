SoFi markets first dual compliant MPL deal
SoFi is out with a $561m student loan refinancing transaction, the first marketplace loan ABS offering to be compliant with both European and US risk retention rules.
Sources speaking with GlobalCapital
said that dual compliant structure of the deal is a natural step forward for the platform, given the increased attention it has been receiving from foreign ABS investors. SoFi's previous deal, a $564m unsecured consumer loan transaction issued last month
, was US but not EU risk
...
