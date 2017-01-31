Watermark
RMBS Market embraces new STACR structure

Freddie Mac priced its first credit risk transfer (CRT) RMBS deal of 2017 on Tuesday, with a new structure offering more subordinate debt embraced by investors and saving money for the government sponsored enterprise (GSE).

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 31 Jan 2017

Freddie Mac followed fellow GSE Fannie Mae to market in issuing a risk transfer deal with a split 'B' tranche. The practice of splitting the lowest rated class was first used by Fannie Mae earlier in January.

However, unlike Fannie Mae, which retained the junior 'B' tranche in ...

