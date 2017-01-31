Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Block rain includes Axel Springer and TMK of Russia

Tonight’s hail of block trades includes, besides the Lonza and Zoopla deals, at least two other transactions.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 31 Jan 2017

Credit Suisse is leading a sale of shares in Axel Springer, the German media group that has a €5.3bn market cap, for General Atlantic.

The block of 1.85m shares was launched at €47.65 to market, after the shares had closed at €48.72, a maximum discount of 2.2%. The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 45,818.54 151 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 41,508.80 144 7.92%
3 Barclays 39,153.78 107 7.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,422.73 94 5.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 29,233.69 82 5.58%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,081.31 3 6.14%
2 HSBC 2,074.09 4 6.12%
3 Scotiabank 2,027.68 3 5.98%
3 Citi 2,027.68 3 5.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,991.68 3 5.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 12.42%
2 UBS 720.31 6 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 675.92 6 8.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 8.58%
5 Deutsche Bank 522.61 5 6.83%