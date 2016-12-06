Marcolin speeds up floater following LVMH JV

The senior secured six year non-call one notes refinance existing debt. The firm is also seeking a €40m super senior revolving credit facility as part of the deal.The roadshow started on Wednesday in London’s West End, moving to the City on Thursday. It was scheduled to continue in ...
