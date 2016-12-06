Watermark
Marcolin speeds up floater following LVMH JV

Italian eyewear maker Marcolin entered a quiet European high yield market on Tuesday, announcing a roadshow starting on Wednesday for €250m of floating rate notes after signing a joint venture with LVMH.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:45 PM

The senior secured six year non-call one notes refinance existing debt. The firm is also seeking a €40m super senior revolving credit facility as part of the deal.

The roadshow started on Wednesday in London’s West End, moving to the City on Thursday. It was scheduled to continue in ...

