BNP Paribas changes Asia Pacific IB leadership

Christian de Charnace, who has run the bank’s corporate finance and then investment banking businesses in Asia Pacific from Hong Kong for 10 years, will retire at the end of June.The new co-heads are Thierry Olive, who was until recently global head of equity capital markets, based ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.