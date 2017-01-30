Watermark
Falcon aircraft deal swoops into ABS primary

A $410m aircraft securitization from Middle Eastern leasing company Dubai Aerospace Enterprise is in the pipeline, making it the first aircraft ABS deal to come to market in 2017.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 30 Jan 2017


Goldman Sachs is the sole lead on the deal, which is expected to price this week. The deal was given guidance last Friday of 4.625%-4.875% on the $315m ‘A’ notes, and guidance of 6%-6.25% for the $65m ‘B’ notes. The $30m ‘C’ notes were pre-placed.

The ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 41.30
2 Rabobank 35.35
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 BNP Paribas 5.95
4 Credit Agricole 5.95

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,375.81 8 10.90%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 2,735.84 9 8.84%
3 Citi 2,529.60 12 8.17%
4 JPMorgan 2,237.02 6 7.23%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,087.38 6 6.74%