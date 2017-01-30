US CLO managers push refi wave as primary stalls

Only two new issue deals have been priced year to date, while issuers have refinanced over a dozen older transactions in January.
Steele Creek Investment Management and Ares Management both refinanced deals last week, with both managers pricing the bonds at tighter spreads than the original issuance.The new ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.