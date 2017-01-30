Watermark
RenoNorden rises 6.4% after launching Nkr350m rescue rights issue

Shares in RenoNorden, the struggling Norwegian waste management company, closed 6.4% higher on Monday after it launched a highly dilutive rights issue to avoid breaking its debt covenants after losses in 2016.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 30 Jan 2017

Carnegie is bookrunner. 

The deal comes only just over two years after RenoNorden floated in Oslo for Nkr936m in December 2014, at Nkr47 a share. Today, its shares closed at Nkr5.97.

The issue is fully underwritten, under an agreement of December 18, by 23 entities and people, including RenoNorden's major ...

