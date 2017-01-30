RenoNorden rises 6.4% after launching Nkr350m rescue rights issue

Carnegie is bookrunner.
The deal comes only just over two years after RenoNorden floated in Oslo for Nkr936m in December 2014, at Nkr47 a share. Today, its shares closed at Nkr5.97.The issue is fully underwritten, under an agreement of December 18, by 23 entities and people, including RenoNorden's major ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.