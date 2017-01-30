Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Unilever turns ‘aggressive’ on sterling return

Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever on Monday issued its first sterling bond in three years aiming for opportunistic pricing that shunned the demands of more exigent investors.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 30 Jan 2017

Unilever had been absent from the sterling market since March 2014, but bookrunners Citi, HSBC and NatWest Markets decided to start marketing its new £350m five year bond with “what some might call aggressive” initial price thoughts, according to one bookrunner.

The tactics paid ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,769.10 51 7.46%
2 Citi 10,568.33 57 7.32%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,900.75 38 5.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,293.19 41 5.05%
5 Credit Suisse 6,575.35 39 4.56%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 2,899.30 12 10.92%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,770.97 7 10.44%
3 Citi 1,702.87 11 6.41%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,477.67 11 5.57%
5 JPMorgan 1,333.78 6 5.02%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 791.48 6 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 8.04%
4 HSBC 506.07 7 7.38%
5 NatWest Markets 492.10 6 7.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,285.81 8 8.84%
2 BNP Paribas 3,005.67 13 8.09%
3 Citi 2,347.64 13 6.32%
4 Credit Suisse 2,261.58 8 6.09%
5 Mizuho 2,130.56 8 5.73%