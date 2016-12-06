Turkey sovereign fully junked but no one cares

Fitch dropped Turkey’s long term foreign currency issuer default rating to BB+ from BBB- in a move that was widely anticipated by the market. Risk appetite for Turkish assets remains resilient and Turkey’s five year credit default swap began the week 4bp-5bp tighter on Monday.While a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.