Variation margin deadline must be delayed, says buy-side

The European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) governing over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories sets out rules that oblige counterparties to put in place risk management procedures for the exchange of collateral.The margining requirement for uncleared derivatives, obliging each side to post collateral as they move ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.