Variation margin deadline must be delayed, says buy-side

Pension funds and other buy-side institutions are not prepared to meet new variation margin rules expected to come into force on March 1. And if they cannot trade, the regulation is not worth the paper it is written on, delegates heard at a conference in Luxembourg last week.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 30 Jan 2017

The European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) governing over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories sets out rules that oblige counterparties to put in place risk management procedures for the exchange of collateral.

The margining requirement for uncleared derivatives, obliging each side to post collateral as they move ...

