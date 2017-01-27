UBS posts profit growth but misses out on Trump trading

UBS investment bank posted adjusted profit before tax of Sfr344m in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with Sfr223m in the final quarter of 2015.A strong performance from the bank’s debt capital markets desk helped the corporate client solutions unit to deliver revenues of Sfr708m, up from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.