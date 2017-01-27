Watermark
UBS posts profit growth but misses out on Trump trading

UBS investment bank delivered a 54% increase in profit before tax in the final quarter of 2016, compared to the same period in the previous year, but the bank’s inventory-light approach meant it missed out on the post US election trading boom that has benefited US competitors.

  • By David Bell
  • 27 Jan 2017

UBS investment bank posted adjusted profit before tax of Sfr344m in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with Sfr223m in the final quarter of 2015.

A strong performance from the bank’s debt capital markets desk helped the corporate client solutions unit to deliver revenues of Sfr708m, up from ...

