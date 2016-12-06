Oaktree sells 10% of Countryside Properties in first block since IPO

Barclays and Numis Securities were bookrunners.
The leads wall-crossed some investors before launching the deal at 4.57pm on Thursday, shortly after Countryside Properties shares had closed at 238.7p, up 0.3%.The block of 45m shares was offered at 225p to 230p a share. It was covered by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.