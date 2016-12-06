Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Xella cuts proposed HY deal to build loan offering

German building materials maker Xella has cancelled a proposed €350m high yield bond issue, adding that amount to its €1.15bn term loan ‘B’ offering, which backs Lone Star’s $2.3bn buyout of the firm.

  • By Max Bower
  • 12:15 PM

The increased €1.4bn cov-lite seven year term loan is now guided at 400bp-425bp, offered at 99.75.

The deal's €175m revolving credit facility is unchanged.

An investor in London thought the business was over-levered.

“It’s a good business but they’re very reliant on residential and new build property,” he ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,492.11 46 8.82%
2 UniCredit 18,866.65 83 8.54%
3 HSBC 16,021.11 53 7.25%
4 BNP Paribas 13,418.92 90 6.07%
5 Credit Suisse 13,152.31 32 5.95%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 791.48 6 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 8.04%
4 HSBC 506.07 7 7.38%
5 NatWest Markets 492.10 6 7.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%