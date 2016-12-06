Xella cuts proposed HY deal to build loan offering

The increased €1.4bn cov-lite seven year term loan is now guided at 400bp-425bp, offered at 99.75.
The deal's €175m revolving credit facility is unchanged.
An investor in London thought the business was over-levered.“It’s a good business but they’re very reliant on residential and new build property,” he ...
