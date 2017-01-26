Tsinghua Unigroup mulls increasing debut loan

About 10 banks have committed more than $600m, said a banker on the trade. This includes pledges from underwriters Bank of China, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered.The loan generated plenty of interest at the time of launch but some of that demand fell through on account ...
