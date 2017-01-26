China Opportunity looks for dollar bond repack

The issuer, which is a special purpose vehicle, has appointed Bank of China Singapore branch and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers on the transaction.China Opportunity's repackaged trade has a Rmb4.31bn ($626.7m) collateral pool comprised of nine bonds, issued by four Chinese regional and local governments (RLGs) ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.