Powered up Lat Am grinds tighter with AES

AES Argentina priced a new seven year bond well inside the expectations of much of the market on Thursday as conditions recovered quickly after a wobble at the end of last week.

  • By Oliver West
  • 26 Jan 2017

Last week’s sovereign issues from Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic initially had an underwhelming performance in secondary markets, suggesting the rally in Lat Am debt had run its course.

But the market recovered this week, and a slew of tightly-priced corporate deals suggested conditions were as strong as ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 8,013.43 23 16.84%
2 HSBC 4,701.26 20 9.88%
3 JPMorgan 3,857.21 16 8.10%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,334.38 12 7.01%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,101.20 11 4.41%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 4,834.97 9 26.30%
2 HSBC 2,099.00 3 11.42%
3 JPMorgan 1,822.71 6 9.91%
4 Itau BBA 1,734.46 3 9.43%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,721.53 3 9.36%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 1,686.73 4 20.64%
2 Barclays 1,565.71 3 19.16%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 788.06 1 9.65%
4 HSBC 649.40 3 7.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 578.36 2 7.08%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.31%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.41%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,911.64 17 8.61%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.11%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.39%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jan 2017
1 Citi 512.46 4 16.14%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 492.57 4 15.52%
3 Barclays 321.27 2 10.12%
4 State Bank of India 262.46 3 8.27%
5 JPMorgan 250.00 1 7.88%