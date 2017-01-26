Watermark
Sigma seeks euros but most Mexicans in no rush

Grupo Alfa-owned food company Sigma may finally bring the first Mexican bond deal of 2017 next month. As Donald Trump’s ascendancy to the US presidency engulfs the country in uncertainty, DCM bankers say issuers are calm despite the lack of activity.

  • By Oliver West
  • 26 Jan 2017

The Mexican sovereign has traditionally been the first credit to hit the market in Latin America, but a severe widening in the country’s spreads has meant no borrowers from the country had ventured into markets so far this year.

Sigma Alimentos changed that this week, naming BNP Paribas ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 8,013.43 23 16.84%
2 HSBC 4,701.26 20 9.88%
3 JPMorgan 3,857.21 16 8.10%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,334.38 12 7.01%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,101.20 11 4.41%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 4,834.97 9 26.30%
2 HSBC 2,099.00 3 11.42%
3 JPMorgan 1,822.71 6 9.91%
4 Itau BBA 1,734.46 3 9.43%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,721.53 3 9.36%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 1,686.73 4 20.64%
2 Barclays 1,565.71 3 19.16%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 788.06 1 9.65%
4 HSBC 649.40 3 7.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 578.36 2 7.08%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.31%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.41%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,911.64 17 8.61%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.11%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.39%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jan 2017
1 Citi 512.46 4 16.14%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 492.57 4 15.52%
3 Barclays 321.27 2 10.12%
4 State Bank of India 262.46 3 8.27%
5 JPMorgan 250.00 1 7.88%