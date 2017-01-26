Cabei starts 2017 with Hong Kong, Norwegian double

Honduras-headquartered Cabei sold HK$400m ($51.5m) of seven year Hong Kong-denominated bonds this week at a coupon of 3.27%, in a deal that was triggered by a reverse enquiry.
Barclays led the Hong Kong dollar deal, which was Cabei’s first issuance in the currency since 2006.This followed a Nkr500m ($60m) ...
