Colombia’s Tecnoglass reaches through US HY window

Ba3/BB- rated Tecnoglass, which is headquartered in Barranquilla on Colombia’s Caribbean coast but receives 60% of its revenues from the US, had initially planned a $225m of five or seven years, but printed a slightly smaller deal at the shorter end of the maturity range.“They probably did not ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.