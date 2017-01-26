Watermark
Credit and equity set to be stumped if anything brings surprises

Credit and equity markets are “entirely unprepared” for volatility in the coming month, say traders, with any big surprises likely to wrong-foot swathes of market participants.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 26 Jan 2017
The CBOE VIX, a measure of US equity market volatility, went as low as 10.6% in sessions this week — approaching a record low and well below the 12% level that traders regard informally as a floor point. And European equivalent VStoxx also sank to lows not seen ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 35,941.13 111 8.93%
2 Barclays 31,588.47 86 7.85%
3 JPMorgan 27,799.55 107 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,706.86 75 6.88%
5 HSBC 21,949.38 82 5.45%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 114.00 1 66.16%
2 CaixaBank 37.05 1 21.50%
3 UniCredit 10.62 1 6.17%
3 BNP Paribas 10.62 1 6.17%
Subtotal 172.30 3 100.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 14.14%
2 UBS 658.66 5 9.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 9.77%
4 JPMorgan 614.28 5 9.14%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 6.08%