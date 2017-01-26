Barclays Asia-Pac boss heads back to London

Jones will take on a temporary job as vice-chairman, and stay on to advise the two bankers who will be sharing the Asia-Pacific CEO job.These are Jaideep Khanna, chief executive of Barclays in India, and Reid Marsh, head of Asia-Pacific banking. Khanna, however, will be the regional representative ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.