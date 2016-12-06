Sibanye draws oversubscription for Stillwater loan
Sibanye Gold, the South African gold producer, is holding bank meetings on Thursday as it looks to wrap up final commitments for loans backing its acquisition of US palladium miner Stillwater.
Loan officials looking at the Sibanye Gold deal said this week that it will be easily oversubscribed, as bank interest for the borrower has been strong. Having already secured committed funding of $2.7bn from Citi
and HSBC
, Sibanye is looking to syndicate out just over half of that amount
...
