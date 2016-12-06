Lloyds names brass for new look wholesale division
Following Lloyds Bank's creation of the ‘CB markets’ division, combining trading with capital markets origination, James Garvey, the division’s boss, has laid out the management team for the new structure.
Garvey was given the role running CB markets in November
, when Richard Moore, the existing head of financial markets, announced plans to leave the firm. Lloyds rolled capital markets, which Garvey already ran, together with financial markets, a combination it called “a natural evolution of the current
