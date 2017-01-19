An idle mind is the perfect workshop

Watermark
One thing my contemporaries in banking can never be accused of is lacking optimism. And sometimes, the tactics they deploy to stay positive amid dwindling deal flow surprises even me.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
I was catching up with some chums over at Captain’s Bar this week, which was busier than ever in the run-up to Chinese New Year. And because CNY is so early this year, the fellows had plenty of tales about how much they are struggling as issuers stay on the sidelines until February.

It was during this period of relative inactivity that one loans banker decided to organise a meeting between peers at other banks and a nondescript client that had been hounding him for months for a new fundraising, fully expecting a poor turnout.

But surprisingly, the event turned out to be a roaring success and exceeded my friend’s wildest expectations. Over 150 people came to learn more about this rather unremarkable client, who was so pleased with the response that he quickly began discussions with my pal’s firm to “explore other avenues for collaboration”.

The whole affair left my friend wondering whether he had missed some key feature of the company that the other banks had spotted. But it turns out that they only turned up for the meeting for a lack of anything better to do.

Well, at least the client was happy, I said as I downed another one on my friend’s tab. Kung Hei Fat Choi! 

