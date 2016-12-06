Watermark
Eris Exchange hires exec to boost clearing

Eris Exchange, the US based swap futures exchange, has appointed a global business development head to bring on board critical support providers for clearing, order management and execution.

George Harrington joins the firm’s New York office. He previously worked at Bloomberg for 10 years, where he was most recently head of Bloomberg Global Markets. As part of those responsibilities, he oversaw Bloomberg’s swap execution facility, its multilateral trading facility and its Japanese exchange traded products platforms. ...

