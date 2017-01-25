Watermark
US CLO issuance down 32% in 2016

New issue CLO volume dropped 32% year over year in 2016, according to Fitch, despite a year end flurry of issuance as the market raced to get deals done ahead of new risk retention rules.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 25 Jan 2017

The CLO market closed out 2016 with 136 deals worth $63.5bn, according to Fitch’s quarterly CLO market report. That represents a 32% decline from $93.1bn of issuance across 177 CLOs in 2015.

The overall decline was in spite of a late year push among managers rushing to get ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
1 Societe Generale 41.30
2 Rabobank 35.35
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 BNP Paribas 5.95
4 Credit Agricole 5.95

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 CITIC Securities 1,560.67 2 10.70%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,445.74 4 9.92%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 1,187.61 3 8.15%
4 Rabobank 1,081.86 1 7.42%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 831.08 4 5.70%