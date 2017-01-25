Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Euros burning brightly in red hot SSA market

Deal after deal has hit screens in euros this week as issuers from all across the public sector spectrum printed in maturities from five to 30 years.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 25 Jan 2017


The flow looks set to keep coming with SNCF Mobilités booked to come to market for a 12 year benchmark on Thursday. HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale will run the trade. Initial price thoughts are 35bp area over the OAT curve, interpolated between the November ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Credit Agricole CIB 2,954.82 3 6.40%
2 ING 2,687.73 2 5.82%
3 Barclays 2,583.19 4 5.59%
4 Citi 1,961.84 2 4.25%
5 BNP Paribas 1,498.16 1 3.24%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 3,533.69 6 12.02%
2 JPMorgan 3,387.74 5 11.52%
3 HSBC 3,118.62 6 10.60%
4 Citi 3,063.28 6 10.42%
5 TD Securities Inc 2,869.30 6 9.76%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 6,678.37 14 10.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,376.34 10 10.45%
3 HSBC 5,797.79 12 9.50%
4 JPMorgan 5,367.22 10 8.79%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,609.90 9 7.55%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 14,215.75 50 9.69%
2 Barclays 13,032.51 29 8.89%
3 Citi 12,864.73 34 8.77%
4 HSBC 11,755.65 26 8.02%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,593.97 21 6.54%