B&M alone in paused HY primary, but backstage busy

UK discount retailer B&M on Wednesday released guidance of 4.25%-4.5% for its debut high yield deal, a £250m five year non-call two bond, which has expected ratings of Ba3/BB-Bank of America Merrill Lynch (billing and delivering) and HSBC are global coordinators, with other bookrunners Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.