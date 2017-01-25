USS signs $3bn direct lending JV with Credit Suisse
Universities Superannuation Scheme, one of the UK’s largest pension schemes, has entered the European direct lending market through a collaboration with Credit Suisse, buying most of a $3.1bn senior loan portfolio from the bank, a first in the market
USS, the principal defined benefit pension scheme for UK universities, has bought the loan portfolio comprised of outstanding senior loans to specialist direct lending funds that Credit Suisse originated over 2014 and 2015. These are in turn secured by the loans provided by the direct lenders to small
...
