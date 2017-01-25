Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Atlantia tees up new issue

As earnings blackout season slowed primary corporate bond issuance, Italian infrastructure holding company Atlantia had buyers’ full attention as it held an investor call on Wednesday

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 25 Jan 2017

The Baa2/BBB/A- issuer hired Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Mediobanca to arrange the morning call, which may precede a benchmark eight year bond deal.

In October, Autostrade per l’Italia, the Italian toll road operating business, of which Atlantia is the holding company, announced ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 8,940.33 44 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 8,642.90 35 7.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 6,900.99 32 5.88%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,182.44 32 5.27%
5 Credit Suisse 5,391.91 30 4.59%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 2,899.30 12 10.92%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,770.97 7 10.44%
3 Citi 1,702.87 11 6.41%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,477.67 11 5.57%
5 JPMorgan 1,333.78 6 5.02%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 791.48 6 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 8.04%
4 HSBC 506.07 7 7.38%
5 NatWest Markets 492.10 6 7.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,285.81 8 8.84%
2 BNP Paribas 3,005.67 13 8.09%
3 Citi 2,347.64 13 6.32%
4 Credit Suisse 2,261.58 8 6.09%
5 Mizuho 2,130.56 8 5.73%