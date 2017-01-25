WH Smith signs £130m revolver with famous four

Four of the BB- rated company’s relationship banks, Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Santander, committed to the £130m loan equally.
WH Smith is replacing a £93.3m revolver it signed in June 2014 with the new loan, due to expire in December 2021.The company brought the loan on the back of improved ...
