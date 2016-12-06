Petrobras ups buy-back after strong tender response
Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has increased the maximum amount of its tender offer for a second time, from $4bn to $6bn, as it continues to make impressive progress chipping away at its roughly $120bn debt mountain.
When the company announced its new issue and buyback in the second week of January, it was planning a $2bn deal and had capped the tender offer at the same amount. But after demand hit nearly $20bn, Petrobras doubled the size of the new deal and did the
